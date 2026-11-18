West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that action will be taken if allegations of religious conversion in missionary schools are found to be true.

Last week, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya had alleged religious conversions by missionary schools in West Bengal and claimed that a Kolkata missionary school had prohibited women teachers from wearing “saffron-coloured saree” in the school.

Speaking to mediapersons at Beldanga in Murshidabad, where he inaugurated a Jagaddhatri Puja organised by Bharat Sevashram Sangha, the chief minister said, “I will verify the facts. If the information is true and a written complaint is filed- if an individual did it, action will be taken against the individual, and if it was done institutionally, then we will withdraw the NOC given to them.”

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Meanwhile, the state BJP chief reiterated his charge. In a statement, Bhattacharya said, “Under no circumstances will religious conversion be tolerated on the soil of West Bengal. I have requested the chief minister to look into the matter. Attempts are being made by some individuals from Kalimpong to Darjeeling, Purba Bardhaman, Asansol, Birbhum, and Adivasi belts. We will not allow it to happen in West Bengal.”

The BJP leader’s statement came a day after two prominent Christian organisations in the state hit out at Bhattacharya for his remarks on religious conversions, and urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to ensure the safety of the community members amid alleged attacks on churches in the state.

The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP) and Bengal Christian Council (BCC), in two separate press conferences in Kolkata, expressed “deep anguish and concern” over reports of attacks on Christians across the state, saying an atmosphere of “insecurity” has been created and added that they “will be able to celebrate Christmas without fear or disruption”.

Reacting to BJP chief’s remarks in which he warned Christian missionary schools, alleging religious conversions at the institutions, BCP’s founding state secretary Herod Mullick said that Bhattacharya’s allegations were “of the nature of a hate campaign”. “Such provocative and hate-mongering statements do not befit a leader of Samik babu’s stature. We look up to him with respect,” Mullick said.

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Mullick also asked the BJP chief to name the institution against whom he had made the remarks, stating that “if one or two elements have engaged in unlawful acts, placing the burden of their guilt on the entire community and generalising the issue amounts to a national wrong.”

“Does Samik-babu support those people who persecute Christians by prayer meetings as sites of forced conversion? By using the same narrative as them, is he validating their actions, thereby instigating further instances of violence?” Mullick questioned, claiming that Christian families in South 24 Parganas district were attacked immediately after the BJP leader’s remarks.

The Bengal Christian Council, an umbrella body for Protestant churches in West Bengal, also appealed to Chief Minister Adhikari for “urgent personal intervention” to “ensure the safety and security of the Christian community.”

BCC president Dr Paritosh Canning said, “West Bengal has traditionally been a land of communal harmony, where people belonging to different faiths and communities have coexisted in peace, mutual respect and brotherhood. We are deeply concerned that such incidents threaten this cherished tradition.”

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On Sunday, without naming anyone, the state BJP president alleged that a renowned school in Kolkata told a female teacher not to come to school wearing a saffron-coloured saree and not to utter the word “lotus” in class.

“This is not a government of Babur, or a carrier of British lineage. Both the centre and state have sovereign governments. No Christian schools will be allowed to function if they, out of religious or ‘colour’ reasons, engage in anti-India activities,” Bhattacharya said.

Allegations of attacks on Christian congregations and churches have been reported in the last six months in several districts, including in Basanti and Subhasgram in South 24 Parganas, Jalalkhali in Nadia, Rayan and Rangilabasan in Purba Medinipur, Gola More in Malda, Chandrakona and Nandapurya in Paschim Medinipur, and Uluberia in Howrah, according to the BCC.

Mullick had earlier alleged police inaction, saying that out of 48 incidents of alleged attacks on Christians, only 16 FIRs have been filed.

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(Sharanyo Basu is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express)

Youth will defeat forces seeking to undermine Sanatani culture: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday asserted that the younger generation would play a key role in strengthening Sanatani traditions and defeating forces seeking to undermine them.

Addressing a mega Hanuman Chalisa recitation programme, Sanatan Vibes, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Adhikari criticised the previous Left Front and TMC governments for allegedly creating an atmosphere “hostile” to Hindu religious practices in the state. He also launched a sharp attack on former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of opposing Hindu religious traditions and taking positions against events such as the Ram temple consecration and the Maha Kumbh.

Adhikari expressed happiness over the participation of a large number of youth. “This is your government. Seeing so many young people here shows their enthusiasm for practicing their faith. It is this generation that will build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 and establish India as a ‘Vishwaguru’,” he said.

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He announced that a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita involving 10 lakh people would be organised at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on December 29. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and yoga guru Baba Ramdev would attend the programme, he said.

The CM also announced a nine-day religious event, featuring a 1,008-kund yajna and a Sanatan Mahasabha, in Kolkata from January 16 to 24.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari said his government would not tolerate any conspiracy against the country, acts of violence or deterioration in law and order. “Why should incidents take place in Dhulian and Shamsherganj? Why should stones be thrown at trains? Why should Beldanga be disturbed? Why should national highways be blocked at the slightest pretext?.. No conspiracy against Bharat Mata will be tolerated,” Adhikari said. ENS & PTI