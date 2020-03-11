Bengal BJP chief again: Coronavirus is God’s revenge against China

Speaking at a gathering for ‘Manasha Puja’, Ghosh said: “The world is shaking with coronavirus panic. Crores of people are not coming out of their houses. Those who went to Moon, they are also staying locked in their houses. Speaking at a gathering for ‘Manasha Puja’, Ghosh said: “The world is shaking with coronavirus panic. Crores of people are not coming out of their houses. Those who went to Moon, they are also staying locked in their houses.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday stirred a fresh controversy, saying that those who worship God and eat “prasad” will not be infected by coronavirus. He also said that China, from where the outbreak began, was being punished by God for “destroying nature”.

Speaking at a gathering for ‘Manasha Puja’, Ghosh, the BJP from Midnapore, said: “The world is shaking with coronavirus panic. Crores of people are not coming out of their houses. Those who went to Moon, they are also staying locked in their houses. But, in our country, thousands of people are coming out of their houses to worship. They are drinking holy water and eating prasad. God will bless them and they will never be attacked by coronavirus,”

Ghosh, known for making outrageous comments, also said, “Coronavirus infection started from China. They have destroyed nature. That’s why the God took revenge against them.”

Earlier, he had said that cow’s milk has gold in it and therefore has “yellowish or golden colour”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.