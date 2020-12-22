Bengal: BJP calls ‘Duare Sarkar’ initiative failure, says Mamata considers people vote bank

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee announced that her government had increased its expenditure on social welfare and development schemes by Rs 8,700 crore. (Express Photo)

The BJP took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday for announcing additional funds for her government’s development schemes, and said the government’s “Duare Sarkar [Government at the doorstep]” initiative would fail.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “The chief minister’s announcement of additional funds for her government’s schemes made it clear that she considers people only as a vote bank. The TMC government does not have a human face. It works only for political benefits before elections. The state’s debt burden now stands at almost Rs 4.9 lakh crore. This is something the next government will have to face. The state government did not help people in the last 10 years and now has taken the ‘Duare Sarkar’ initiative to hide its failure. ‘Duare Sarkar’ will become a global model for its failure,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee announced that her government had increased its expenditure on social welfare and development schemes by Rs 8,700 crore.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday met a party worker who was recently injured in a clash in South 24 Parganas district’s Bishnupur.

