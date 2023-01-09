scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Bengal believes in giving development humane face: Mamata at G20 meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her speech, also said that the state government has created 12 million jobs, and increased Bengal's GDP manifold.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20 on Monday at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, in Rajarhat, Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Bengal believes in giving development humane face: Mamata at G20 meeting
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attended the G20 meeting in Kolkata, where delegates from member countries have assembled for a three-day session, and said her government believes in giving development a humane face.

Banerjee, during her speech, also said that the state government has created 12 million jobs, and increased Bengal’s GDP manifold.

She pointed out that people in the state have remained united notwithstanding the differences in religion, caste and languages.

The CM also said that development took place in Bengal as “we empowered women, farmers, MSMEs”.

“We launched the ‘government at your doorstep’ (Duare Sarkar) programme to ensure that people get the benefits of our development initiatives. The programme won a national award,” Banerjee said here at the first ‘Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion’ meeting of the G20.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 14:55 IST
