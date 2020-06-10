Bengal: Barrackpore school runs demo class before unlocking its gates

The students who took part in the demo class wore protective masks and maintained social distancing while sitting inside a classroom. (File) The students who took part in the demo class wore protective masks and maintained social distancing while sitting inside a classroom. (File)

With gradual easing of restrictions in West Bengal, the Central Model School in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas, held a demonstration session on Monday, throwing light on how the institution would function after it threw open its doors post lockdown.

The students who took part in the demo class wore protective masks and maintained social distancing while sitting inside a classroom. To spread awareness about the new norms that need to be followed after classes resume, the school authorities recorded a video and shared it with all students through WhatsApp.

“Only a few students were requested to come forward for this demonstration, with permission from their parents. Once school reopens, only 15 students will be allowed to sit in a class. We have also installed sanitisation tunnel through which students will pass through before entering the school premises. Even the school bus will be sanitised. Gloves and sanitisers will be provided to them,” said Rudrabir Roy, chairman of Angel Education Society, which is the parent body of the school.

According to him, only 50 per cent students will be allowed to come to school every day, while the rest of the students will take online classes. “Those who will come to school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday will take online classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and vice versa,” said Roy.

However, other schools in Kolkata said it was too early to take a call on post lockdown measures. “We don’t know when schools will reopen. Classes may start from August. Our school campus is being cleaned regularly by our staff. Now, it is too early to decide on additional measures,” said the principal of a reputed CBSE-affiliated school.

