Bengal Assembly Session starts June 18: First BJP government’s first Budget on June 22

The first Budget Session of the 18th West Bengal Legislative Assembly will commence June 18 with the inaugural address of Governor R N Ravi. On June 22, the newly inducted Finance Minister, Swapan Dasgupta is expected to table in the House the state’s budget for the financial year 2026-27.

A six-hour discussion on the Governor’s address and a ten-hour discussion on the budget are also scheduled in the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shankar Ghosh announced Tuesday.

The House will then adjourn for a brief recess on June 25 before reconvening on July 6 for the second phase of the session.

The minister said, “In this new Assembly, the Opposition will be given proper respect and will not be suspended for raising their voice against the government. We will allow constructive criticism against the government.”