Bengal Assembly polls: 88.7% of sitting MLAs contesting 1st phase saw assets surge in last 5 years, BJP candidate tops list with 61655% jump

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Avantika Basu
A majority of sitting MLAs recontesting the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections reported a sharp rise in their declared assets over the past five years.
An analysis of 106 such candidates by election watchdog groups shows that 94 candidates, or nearly 88.7 per cent, have witnessed an increase in their assets since the 2021 Assembly elections. In contrast, only 12 candidates, or nearly 11.3 per cent, reported a decline based on a comparison of self-declared affidavits.
Among those whose wealth grew, as many as 87 candidates, nearly 82.08 per cent, recorded a rise of up to 500 per cent. A smaller set of candidates saw far steeper rises; three candidates reported increases between 500 per cent and 1000 per cent, another three between 1000 per cent and 10000 per cent, and one candidate recorded an increase exceeding 10000 per cent.
At the top of the list of wealth gainers is Nirmal Kumar Dhara, the BJP candidate from Indus (SC) constituency, whose assets jumped from a mere Rs 1,700 in 2021 to over Rs 10 lakh in 2026, an increase of 61655 per cent. He is followed by Sudip Kumar Mukherjee, a BJP candidate from Purulia constituency, whose declared assets rose from around Rs 54 lakh to over Rs 11 crore, marking a 2420 per cent increase.
Other significant gainers include Chandana Bauri, the BJP candidate from Saltora (SC) constituency, who reported a 1548 per cent increase, from just over Rs 3 lakh to nearly Rs 38 lakh. In the fourth position comes Trinamool Congress’s Jhargram candidate Birbaha Hansda, with a 1132 per cent increase in assets since 2021.
TMC candidate from Nanoor (SC) constituency, Bidhan Chandra Majhi, rounds off the top five, with a 579 per cent increase, taking his assets from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 1 crore between 2021 and 2026.
While percentage increases are often amplified by low starting bases, several high-value candidates also reported substantial gains in absolute terms. Notably, TMC Jangipur candidate Jakir Hossain saw his wealth nearly double from Rs 67 crore to over Rs 133 crore, while sitting Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani, who joined the TMC from the BJP, recorded a jump in his assets from around Rs 5 crore to over Rs 20 crore in the last five years.
However, not all candidates followed the upward trend. A small but notable group reported declines in their declared assets.
Leading this category is BJP nominee Niladri Sekhar Dana from Bankura constituency, whose assets fell sharply by 90 per cent, from around Rs 1.9 crore in 2021 to just over Rs 18 lakh in 2026. Satyendra Nath Roy, BJP candidate from Gangarampur constituency, also saw a steep decline of 75 per cent, while TMC Jamuria candidate Hareram Singh reported a 73 per cent drop in assets.
Other candidates with notable decreases include TMC’s Reyat Hossain Sarkar, whose assets fell by 45 per cent, and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha Kalimpong candidate Ruden Sada Lepcha, who reported a 34 per cent decline.
Overall, nine candidates reported a decrease of up to 50 per cent, while three candidates saw their assets fall by more than 50 per cent.
Voting for 152 seats will be held in the first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 23. The remaining seats in the 294-member House will go to the polls on April 29, followed by counting on May 4.
(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram