Bengal Assembly polls: 88.7% of sitting MLAs contesting 1st phase saw assets surge in last 5 years, BJP candidate tops list with 61655% jump

Written by Avantika Basu

A majority of sitting MLAs recontesting the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections reported a sharp rise in their declared assets over the past five years.

An analysis of 106 such candidates by election watchdog groups shows that 94 candidates, or nearly 88.7 per cent, have witnessed an increase in their assets since the 2021 Assembly elections. In contrast, only 12 candidates, or nearly 11.3 per cent, reported a decline based on a comparison of self-declared affidavits.

Among those whose wealth grew, as many as 87 candidates, nearly 82.08 per cent, recorded a rise of up to 500 per cent. A smaller set of candidates saw far steeper rises; three candidates reported increases between 500 per cent and 1000 per cent, another three between 1000 per cent and 10000 per cent, and one candidate recorded an increase exceeding 10000 per cent.