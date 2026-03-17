Bengal Assembly polls 2026: In less than 24 hours, EC replaces Mamata top officers — CS to DGP

Bengal Assembly polls 2026: The reshuffle began late Sunday night as the EC sent a letter to Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, informing her that she and state Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena have been substituted with Dushyant Nariala and Sanghamitra Ghosh, respectively.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Sweety Kumari
4 min readKolkataMar 17, 2026 05:35 AM IST
In less than 24 hours, EC replaces Mamata top officers — CS to DGPCM Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Kolkata, Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Make us preferred source on Google

In less than 24 hours of announcing the dates for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) removed top administrative and police officers in the state, triggering a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The reshuffle began late Sunday night as the EC sent a letter to Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, informing her that she and state Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena have been substituted with Dushyant Nariala and Sanghamitra Ghosh, respectively.

In a letter sent to the chief secretary, the EC said “the officers transferred out” — Nandini Chakraborty and Jagdish Prasad Meena – “shall not be posted in any election-related position” till the polls are over.

“The directions of the Election Commission should be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report in respect of joining of Dushyant Nariala and Sanghamitra Ghosh be sent by 3 pm on March 16 (Monday),” the letter read.

Read | SIR, identity churn, BJP’s quest for the next leap: 5 factors to watch out for in Bengal polls

By Monday morning, the EC also ordered the removal of Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey, Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, and Additional Director General (Law and Order) Vineet Goyal.
Reacting to the removal of her top officials, Mamata Banerjee accused the EC of acting at the behest of the BJP.

Speaking at a protest rally in central Kolkata over the LPG shortage in the country, the TMC supremo said the BJP may use the EC to change as many officers as it wants, but will not be able to change the government. “It doesn’t matter who you appoint as replacement officers… they will all work for Bengal,” Banerjee said.

“They chose the hour of midnight to remove Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty without consulting the state government. Nandini Chakraborty is a Bengali woman. It goes to show how anti-women they are,” Banerjee said.

Story continues below this ad

Referring to the removal of Jagdish Prasad Meena, she said, “Our home secretary is a non-Bengali. His removal reflects the deep disdain they have for efficient officers of Bengal.”

Nandini Chakraborty, a 1994-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the first woman chief secretary of West Bengal by Banerjee on December 31 last year. Her presence alongside the Chief Minister during the Enforcement Directorate’s search at I-PAC’s Kolkata office in January had sparked criticism from the state Opposition BJP and former bureaucrats – who called it a breach of administrative protocol.

Chakraborty, a voter in Kolkata, was also called for hearings by the EC during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The EC has replaced her with Dushyant Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre. He currently serves as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the North Bengal Development Department.

Story continues below this ad

He held additional charge as principal secretary of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) as well as additional chief secretary of the Correctional Administration Department.

Sanghamitra Ghosh, the new Home Secretary, is a 1997-batch IAS officer who served as principal secretary of the Department of Women & Child Development and Social Welfare.

The EC has also replaced DGP Peeyush Pandey with 1992-batch IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta, and brought in Ajay Kumar Nand, a 1996-batch IPS officer, as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner, replacing Supratim Sarkar.

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 16: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments