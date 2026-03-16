Bengal Assembly polls 2026: After chief secretary and home secretary, ECI removes DGP, Kolkata CP

A day after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday removed Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Peeyush Pandey and replaced him with 1992-batch IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta.

The poll panel also made other major reshuffles in the top police brass, like making Ajay Kumar Nand (1996-batch IPS officer) the new police commissioner of Kolkata in place of Supratim Sarkar. Similarly, Ajay Mukund Ranade (1995 batch) will take charge as ADG (law and order). He is replacing Vineet Goyal. Meanwhile, Natarajan Ramesh Babu (1991 batch) will take charge as the DG (Correctional Services).