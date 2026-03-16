Bengal Assembly polls 2026: After chief secretary and home secretary, ECI removes DGP, Kolkata CP

Bengal Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey has been replaced by 1992-batch IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 01:51 PM IST
CEC Gyanesh KumarChief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (File Photo)
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A day after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday removed Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Peeyush Pandey and replaced him with 1992-batch IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta.

The poll panel also made other major reshuffles in the top police brass, like making Ajay Kumar Nand (1996-batch IPS officer) the new police commissioner of Kolkata in place of Supratim Sarkar. Similarly, Ajay Mukund Ranade (1995 batch) will take charge as ADG (law and order). He is replacing Vineet Goyal. Meanwhile, Natarajan Ramesh Babu (1991 batch) will take charge as the DG (Correctional Services).

Within hours of the declaration of the poll schedule on Sunday evening, the ECI had removed Nandini Chakraborty from the post of chief secretary, appointing Dushyant Nariala in her place. Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena was also replaced by Sanghamitra Ghosh.

Ajay Nand, the new Commissioner of the Kolkata Police, is known for his role in anti-Maoist operations. He previously served as the Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur and also has experience in the Kolkata Police. He was the first IG appointed to the West Bengal STF.

This time, West Bengal will vote in two phases – on April 23 and April 29. While announcing the poll schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that although the number of phases has been reduced, the Commission is determined to ensure free, fair, and violence-free elections in West Bengal. According to sources in the poll panel, the changes in the top level of the state administration and police are aimed at achieving that goal.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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