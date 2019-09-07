Bengal Assembly passes resolution against implementation of NRC

The ruling party Trinamool Congress and Opposition parties, Left Front and Congress, together passed a resolution in the Assembly against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday. During a discussion on the motion on NRC under Rule 185, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will not allow implementation of the NRC in West Bengal.

“The implementation of the NRC is nothing but a political vendetta of the BJP-led central government. We will never let BJP implement the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal,” she said at the Assembly.

Banerjee added, “Implementation of NRC is nothing but an attempt to divert people’s attention from the ongoing economic crisis in the country.” The final NRC list for Assam was published on August 31 that excluded over 19 lakh people from the list.

Meanwhile, All India Forward Bloc MLA Ali Imram Ramz also raised his voice against the NRC. “Passing a resolution against NRC will show West Bengal as a secular state,” he said.

The BJP, however, called for implementing the NRC in West Bengal saying it is imperative in order to weed out illegal citizens from the state. “NRC in West Bengal is needed as the Left Front government had allowed lakhs of Bangladeshi Muslims to enter into the state,” said BJP MLA Swadhin Kumar Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday slammed Banerjee for her opposition to NRC and said it goes against the country’s progress. “If Mamata Banerjee thinks that there are flaws in NRC, she should raise it at the appropriate place (Supreme Court),” he said.