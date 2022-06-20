scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Bengal Assembly passes motion condemning Nupur Sharma remarks

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the controversial remarks by former BJP leader Nupur Sharma. It was tabled by State Minister Partha Chatterjee.

By: PTI |
June 20, 2022 5:17:31 pm
nupur sharma naveen jindal bhiwandi police maharashtra The West Bengal Assembly on Monday, June 20, passed a motion condemning the controversial remarks by former BJP leader Nupur Sharma. (File)

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday, June 20, passed a motion condemning the controversial remarks by former BJP leader Nupur Sharma. She inflicted comments on Prophet Muhammad and was later suspended from the party.

It was tabled by West Bengal’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee during the Mention Hour. It was an unscheduled motion and no one was named. 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in the assembly, “I strongly condemn the remarks made by certain leaders. Those were part of a greater design to spread hatred among communities ahead of Lok Sabha polls.” 

More from Kolkata

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout from the assembly, shouting slogans against the state government. 

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement