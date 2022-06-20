Bengal Assembly passes motion condemning Nupur Sharma remarks

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday, June 20, passed a motion condemning the controversial remarks by former BJP leader Nupur Sharma. She inflicted comments on Prophet Muhammad and was later suspended from the party.

It was tabled by West Bengal’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee during the Mention Hour. It was an unscheduled motion and no one was named.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in the assembly, “I strongly condemn the remarks made by certain leaders. Those were part of a greater design to spread hatred among communities ahead of Lok Sabha polls.”

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout from the assembly, shouting slogans against the state government.