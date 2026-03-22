Bengal Assembly elections 2026: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhabanipur, BJP poll campaign set to intensify post Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 10 to 12 rallies and roadshows in Bengal in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls.
A highly placed BJP source told The Indian Express, “The PM will hold rallies and roadshows extensively across the state. The campaign is set to intensify after Ram Navami.”
Stating that the prime minister has agreed to hold as many rallies as possible in Bengal, another senior BJP leader said, “There will be a roadshow by the PM in Kolkata, and it will cover Bhabanipur for our candidate Suvendu Adhikari.”
However, he added that the date for the roadshow has not yet been decided, nor has it been finalised whether the rally will begin or end in Bhabanipur.
Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address about 12 to 14 public events in the poll-bound state.
Former BJP president J P Nadda and newly appointed BJP national president Nitin Nabin will also hold multiple rallies in Bengal. Whereas Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to participate in eight public programs.
According to party sources, Nabin will be in Kolkata on March 24 and March 25.
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Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty is likely to campaign across the state as part of the party’s voter outreach program.
The campaign plan includes large public meetings, smaller corner meetings, and door-to-door outreach, covering key constituencies across West Bengal.
State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and MP Sukanta Majumdar have also been asked to campaign throughout the state. BJP leader Rahul Sinha, who won the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, will also be campaigning extensively for the party.
“This time, the party’s central leadership does not want the Bengal BJP leadership to act in ‘side roles’. So, Samik Bhattacharya and Sukanta Majumdar will also campaign on an equal footing with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” said a senior party leader.
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Two heavyweight BJP candidates, Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from the Nandigram seat and also against CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, and Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar, will also campaign in other constituencies. According to party sources, Adhikari and Ghosh will campaign in some key constituencies as star campaigners.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More