Bengal Assembly elections 2026: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhabanipur, BJP poll campaign set to intensify post Ram Navami

PM Narendra Modi at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata earlier this month. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 10 to 12 rallies and roadshows in Bengal in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls.

A highly placed BJP source told The Indian Express, “The PM will hold rallies and roadshows extensively across the state. The campaign is set to intensify after Ram Navami.”

Stating that the prime minister has agreed to hold as many rallies as possible in Bengal, another senior BJP leader said, “There will be a roadshow by the PM in Kolkata, and it will cover Bhabanipur for our candidate Suvendu Adhikari.”

However, he added that the date for the roadshow has not yet been decided, nor has it been finalised whether the rally will begin or end in Bhabanipur.