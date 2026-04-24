Ahead of phase 2, Amit Shah says BJP’s CM candidate is ‘born in Bengal, educated in Bengali’

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A day after West Bengal voted in record numbers in the first phase of Assembly elections, Union Home Minister andf senior BJP leader Amit Shah said that the huge turnout shows that the saffron party’s will form the next government in the same. He also said that the BJP’s pick for chief minister would “definitely” someone born in Bengal and educated in Bengali medium.
Speaking of operating a double-engine government in state in the near future, Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will win 110 out of 152 seats.
‘The voters have decided the future of Bengal. The record voter turnout shows fear is receding,” he said while urging the people of constituencies voting in the second phase of the Bengal elections on April 29 to exercise their franchise without any fear.
Thanking the CAPF and election commission for their efforts in conducting a fair polls, he said elections are being conducted in a peaceful manner this time.
He said that Bengal is heading for a big change in the coming days and that the election reult will also be an answer to the current-CM Mamata Banerjee’s opposition of women’s bill.
He launched a scathing attack on Banerjee over the women safety issue plaguing Bengal and mentioned Sandeshkhali and RG Kar cases to highlight it. “A woman CM asking other women to remain indoors after 7 pm should not be allowed to be a CM at all,” he said.
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