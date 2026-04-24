Ahead of phase 2, Amit Shah says BJP’s CM candidate is ‘born in Bengal, educated in Bengali’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in Madhyamgram as part of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 campaign, in North 24 Parganas on Thursday. (@AmitShah X/ANI Photo)

A day after West Bengal voted in record numbers in the first phase of Assembly elections, Union Home Minister andf senior BJP leader Amit Shah said that the huge turnout shows that the saffron party’s will form the next government in the same. He also said that the BJP’s pick for chief minister would “definitely” someone born in Bengal and educated in Bengali medium.

Speaking of operating a double-engine government in state in the near future, Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will win 110 out of 152 seats.

‘The voters have decided the future of Bengal. The record voter turnout shows fear is receding,” he said while urging the people of constituencies voting in the second phase of the Bengal elections on April 29 to exercise their franchise without any fear.