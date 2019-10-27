Bengal Assembly bypolls: Left Front to decide on seat sharing with Congress on Oct 29

The Left Front held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the seat-sharing issue with the Congress on the three Assembly bypolls seats of Karimpur, Kaliagunj and Kharagpur. However, no consensus was reached and the party decided to meet again on October 29.

According to CPM sources, the Congress has already proposed a 2:1 formula, to which the Left Front has reportedly agreed to. In the next meeting, they will also decide whether they will announce their candidate unilaterally or with the Congress.

As far as the Karimpur, Kaliagunj and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats are concerned, two are traditionally Congress strongholds and another is CPM’s. Kaliagunj is traditionally a Congress stronghold. In the 2016 Assembly polls, Congress veteran Pramathanath Roy won the Kaliagunj seat. The seat fell vacant after his death on May 31.

Though Kharagpur Sadar was a Congress stronghold, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh defeated Congress veteran Gyansingh Sohanpal, a seven-time MLA from the seat, in the 2016 Assembly elections. Ghosh’s elevation as an MP necessitated the bypoll.

Karimpur was a CPM stronghold, but, in the 2016 Assembly polls, the party was defeated by TMC’s Mahua Maitra. In 2019, Maitra became an MP, after which this seat fell vacant.