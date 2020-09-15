Bengal: Another BJP worker found dead, party blames Trinamool

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha. (File)

A day after the BJP accused the TMC of killing one of its workers in Hooghly district, another BJP worker was found dead in Dinhata in Jalpaiguri district. The Opposition party alleged that TMC “goons” were behind this death too.

Sambaru Barman’s family members said he was called outside his home by some men on Sunday night. “When he did not return last night, we started searching for him. Later, we discovered his body on a road. We suspect that he might have been killed,” said one of Barman’s family members on the condition of anonymity.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “Two of our workers have been killed in the last 24 hours. This has become the culture in the state. Here BJP workers are targeted by the TMC. Either they are jailed or killed.”

However, police said Barman was found unconscious on a road on Sunday night, and he was declared dead on arrival in a hospital.

“A case of unnatural death has been initiated. It seems that the person met with some kind of accident last night, which led to his death. There is no political connection with the incident,” said a senior district police officer.

The TMC did not react to the BJP’s allegations regarding this incident.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that police kidnapped the family members of its worker who had been found hanging from a tree in Hooghly district’s Goghat area on Sunday morning.

Since the morning, the family members of Ganesh Roy were not seen at Khanati village, and their home remained locked.

State BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee said, “The police have kidnapped them at gun-point in the dead of the night.”

The police have denied the allegation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.