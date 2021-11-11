Bengal: Ambulance ‘stuck in traffic due to stir’, 7-year-old boy dies

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy died on the way to hospital after an ambulance ferrying him remained stuck in a traffic jam for nearly two hours in Krishnanagar, Nadia, police said on Wednesday. They said a large number of people had blocked road and National Highway 34 demanding permission for Jagadhatri puja procession and that several vehicles remained stuck for hours due to the protest.

“Five persons linked to the protest have been arrested so far,” said an officer.

Police identified the deceased boy as Sakibul Sheikh. Sources said Sakibul was being shifted to Kolkata after he suffered head injuries in a fall. Sakibul, a resident of Bangitola area, was a class I student of Vidyasagar Shishu Shiksha Niketan. According to the police, the child was playing on the roof of his house on Tuesday afternoon when he fell and was injured.

He was taken to Malda Medical College, where doctors referred him to a hospital in Kolkata. Sakibul’s family members demanded stringent punishment for those who blocked the road.

Chief of the local grampanchayat in Malda, Tahidur Rahman, said, “Those who obstructed the ambulance should be arrested and face legal action.”