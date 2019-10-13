Bengal: After Jiaganj murders, Ranaghat killing spurs another blame game

EVEN AS the political blame game over the triple murder in Murshidabad rages on, a shopkeeper was shot dead in Ranaghat area of Bengal’s Nadia district late Friday, sparking off further war of words between the BJP and the TMC.

While the BJP claimed the deceased Haralal Debnath Babu (55) was a party supporter, the Trinamool Congress claimed he was a TMC worker.

Police have denied that there was any political angle to the killing and said the deceased had no connection with politics.

Babu was shot dead from point-blank range outside his shop in Kolaighata area allegedly by two miscreants late on Friday. According to police, he was cleaning the area outside his shop after business hours and was shot from behind. His wife, who was nearby, heard the sound of bullets and rushed to the spot and saw her husband lying in a pool of blood. With help from local residents, Babu was taken to Ranaghat Sub Divisional Hospital from where he was referred to Kalyani General Hospital. He succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

Bengal BJP general secretary, Subrata Chatterjee, tweeted, “Another BJP worker has had to sacrifice while protecting democracy in West Bengal. Debnath has been shot dead by TMC criminals.”

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tagged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a tweet, saying, “While protecting democracy in West Bengal, another brave worker of the BJP fell prey to TMC’ hooliganism.” This “sacrifice will not go in vain”, he tweeted.

TMC denied the allegations. Party leader Tapas Ghosh said, “He was a TMC worker and used to raise his voice against any kind of injustice because of which he was killed by BJP supporters.”

However, a police officer said, “So far, the motive is not clear but as far as the background of the deceased is concerned, he had no connection with any political party and his family too has denied any political link.”

Chandana Debnath, the wife of the deceased, said the two miscreants escaped before she could raise an alarm. “Two persons came posing as customers and asked for some goods. When my husband turned to give them those goods, they fired at him and fled.”