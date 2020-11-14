Bengal: Active Covid cases dip further

As many as 860 persons tested positive in North 24 Parganas, 839 tested positive in Kolkata, 252 tested positive in Hooghly, 232 tested positive in South 24 Parganas and 187 tested positive in Howrah. (Representational)

The total active Covid cases in the state decreased further on Friday as the recovery rate continued to grow, with the number of discharged persons also increasing steadily. This comes as a major relief for the state administration just before Diwali. In the last 24 hours, 4,468 persons were cured of the Covid-19 infection. Thus, the number of active cases decreased to 31,501.

A total of 3,835 fresh cases and 51 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the death toll to 7,557. With 4,468 more persons discharged, the cumulative number of discharged persons is now 3,85,617.

The recovery rate has also increased to 90.80 per cent.

The total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 4,24,675 on Friday. On Thursday, the total caseload was 4,20,840.

A total of 44,312 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number to 50,36,012. On Thursday, it was 50,91,700.

Kolkata and its four adjacent districts continued to take a major share in the fresh caseload. Kolkata again topped in terms of caseload on Friday.

