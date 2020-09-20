Bengal: Abhishek sends notice to Supriyo over tweet against him, Mamata

Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

All India Trinamool Youth Congress national president and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday sent a legal notice to BJP leader and Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo to delete his tweet against him and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and tender unconditional apology.

On behalf of Abhishek, his advocate Sanjay Basu served the notice to Supriyo as well as Twitter.

The notice said, “On September 18, 2020… you have published certain false and incorrect statements against my client which also concerns the hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the State Government at large. The narration contained in your tweet is false to your knowledge, fake and distorted with the intent to instigate the supporters of my client and that of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, against my client.”

The notice also added that Supriyo’s tweet was “false, defamatory, malicious and politically motivated” and accused the minister of attempting to engage in wrongful dissemination of information to the public that was evident as “he had cherry-picked certain words and presented it in an incorrect manner… to give a wrongful meaning and a false representation thereof”.

