Bengal: 853 fresh Covid cases, 15 more die

The recovery rate stands at 98.30 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.20 per cent.

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 853 new coronavirus cases and 15 more fatalities, the state health department said. The infection tally in the state thus rose to 16,00,732 while the death toll reached 19,267. The number of recoveries rose to 15,73,520, with 809 patients discharged during the day. The state now has 7,945 active cases. At present, 6,700 are in home isolation while 208 are in safe homes.