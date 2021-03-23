Bengal: 8 people found positive for UK, South Africa Covid strains

The state recorded 404 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 5,81,403. (File)

Just before West Bengal goes to polls, eight people in the state who had travelled overseas have been detected with the UK and the South Africa strains of Covid-19. All the cases were reported between March 8 and March 13, said the health department.

According to sources in the health department, the five people diagnosed with the UK strain of Covid-19 include one each from Howrah and Nadia, two from north Bengal, and one from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

“All are aged between 25-46 years. They were found positive between March 9 and March 13,” said DHS Dr. Ajay Chakraborty.

The three found to be SA strain positive include one each from Kolkata, Basirhat and Nadia. All are between 26-44 years of age. They were found positive between March 8 and March 13, said an official.

“Out of the above, five people were admitted to hospitals. Four of them have already been discharged from ID&BG. All their contacts were found negative. The person from Jamshedpur could not be traced,” added Chakraborty.

The state recorded 404 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 5,81,403.

The death toll mounted to 10,310 with two more fatalities — one in North 24 Parganas and the other in Kolkata — according to a bulletin released by the health department.