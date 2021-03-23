Bengal: 8 people found positive for UK, South Africa Covid strains

March 23, 2021 11:40:12 pm
Just before West Bengal goes to polls, eight people in the state who had travelled overseas have been detected with the UK and the South Africa strains of Covid-19. All the cases were reported between March 8 and March 13, said the health department.
According to sources in the health department, the five people diagnosed with the UK strain of Covid-19 include one each from Howrah and Nadia, two from north Bengal, and one from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.
“All are aged between 25-46 years. They were found positive between March 9 and March 13,” said DHS Dr. Ajay Chakraborty.
The three found to be SA strain positive include one each from Kolkata, Basirhat and Nadia. All are between 26-44 years of age. They were found positive between March 8 and March 13, said an official.
“Out of the above, five people were admitted to hospitals. Four of them have already been discharged from ID&BG. All their contacts were found negative. The person from Jamshedpur could not be traced,” added Chakraborty.
The state recorded 404 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 5,81,403.
The death toll mounted to 10,310 with two more fatalities — one in North 24 Parganas and the other in Kolkata — according to a bulletin released by the health department.
