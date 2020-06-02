Bengal: 8 dead, 271 more test positive in last 24 hrs

The number of patients discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours was 149, while the total number of recovered patients was 2,306. The number of active cases was 3,141, the bulletin added (PTI/File) The number of patients discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours was 149, while the total number of recovered patients was 2,306. The number of active cases was 3,141, the bulletin added (PTI/File)

Eight more people succumbed to Covid-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 253, said the Health Department on Monday. If co-morbidity is taken into account, then the death figure stood at 325.

Meanwhile, 271 more people tested positive of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases on Monday was 5,772, while it was 5,501 on the previous day, according to the bulletin issued by the state government.

The number of patients discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours was 149, while the total number of recovered patients was 2,306. The number of active cases was 3,141, the bulletin added.

As many as 9,480 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number of samples tested was 2,13,231.

According to the Health Department, 17,037 people were still in government quarantine and 1,44, 678 in home quarantine.

As migrant workers started flowing into the state, there has been a spurt of Covid-19 cases in North Bengal. In the last 24 hours, 46 people tested positive in seven north Bengal districts. However, only one district Kalimpong recorded no case in the last 24 hours.

