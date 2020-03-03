Bengal: 75-day campaign to target 2.5 crore people, party says battle-ready for polls

Prashant Kishor with TMC leaders at the party’s event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul) Prashant Kishor with TMC leaders at the party’s event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday launched a new campaign, ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Bengal’s Pride Mamata), to get the party battle-ready against Opposition parties, including BJP, during civic and Assembly elections in April this year and 2022.

Under the 75-day campaign, around 75,000 TMC workers will reach out to 2.5 crore people across the state. The programme will conclude on May 10. On Sunday, Union Home Minister had launched BJP’s ‘aar noye anyaay’ (no more injustice) in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in presence of party MLAs and workers, inaugurated the campaign at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

“The aim of the programme is to further reinvigorate the party’s communication and engagement with people at all levels. All leaders and workers should sincerely participate in the campaign,” Banerjee said.

The chief minister and party workers plan to travel across the state and highlight that she is the only leader capable of working for development and growth of the state and preserving communal harmony. The campaign seeks to project her as the “chief architect” who can restore Bengali culture, dignity and pride.

A senior TMC leader said it is a coincidence that the programme has been launched before the civic polls, likely to be held in April. “Though the campaign has been started before the civic polls, it is actually for the Assembly election next year,” he said.

Elections to 107 municipalities and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are being dubbed as “mini assembly elections”.

The new campaign, said to be designed by poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC group, comes in the wake of TMC’s reverses in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and cut money allegations levelled against party leaders.

The three-phase ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ campaign is aimed at reaching out people from all sections of society – Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, youth, women and senior citizens.

In the first phase, party leaders will meet media and then facilitate active participation of disillusioned workers whose work will be awarded accordingly.

The second phase will see party workers interacting with Dalits and Tribals. In the final phase, they will reach out to youths, women and other sections. In the 75-day period, meetings and rallies will be organised to drive home the point that “Mamata Banerjee is the only alternative in this state”.

Taking potshots at the Opposition, Banerjee alleged that the CPI(M) and Congress had a tacit understanding with the BJP and they ensured the victory of its candidates in the Lok Sabha polls in the state by splitting anti-BJP votes.

“Yesterday, Amit Shah (Union Home Minister and BJP leader) said that they will set a target of winning 200 seats in Bengal (in the Assembly elections). Why not all 294 seats? Because they only want to target Trinamool Congress seats and not those of CPI(M) and Congress. We will target all the seats,” she told party workers. “Despite losing one election after the other since last year it is shamelessly boasting about capturing Bengal,” she added.

With the new campaign, the TMC wants to build on its successful ‘Didi ke Bolo’ (Tell Didi) programme under which a website and a helpline number were launched in July last year – at a time when the TMC had felt cornered over cut-money allegations. ‘Didi ke Bolo’, which was also the brainchild of Kishor’s I-PAC, received a huge response with 10 lakh people filing complaints in the first month.

