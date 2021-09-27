Bengal: 748 new Covid-19 cases, nine more deaths in a day

NORTH 24 Parganas and Kolkata continue to record the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Bengal. In the past 24 hours, Kolkata recorded 139 cases while North 24 Parganas recorded 118 new cases. With one more death, the total fatalities in Kolkata reached 5,054 while North 24 Parganas 4,707 deaths, including two in the past 24 hours. So far, state has recorded 18,736 deaths, including nine in the past 24 hours. The fatality rate stands at 1.20 per cent.

West Bengal recorded 748 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours. With this latest rise, the state’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 15,66,393 cases.

West Bengal recorded 730 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The number of people cured of the disease in the state has now gone up to 15,39,974, the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.31 per cent. West Bengal now has 7,683 active Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, 40,117 samples were tested, of which 1.86 per cent were positive. The total number of samples till Wednesday stands at 1,79,98,906. Till date, 5,54,91,021 people have been vaccinated in Bengal.