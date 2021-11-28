scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Bengal: 701 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

🔴 The state also recorded 717 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The number of people cured of the infection in the state has now gone up to 15,86,882, the bulletin said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
November 28, 2021 5:44:15 am
West Bengal recorded 701 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

With this latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 16,14,152 cases. Eleven new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 19,450.

