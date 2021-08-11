Bengal: 639 new Covid cases, 12 more die in a day

According to the latest data, more than 91.34 lakh people have received both their vaccine doses.

West Bengal health authorities on Tuesday said they recorded 639 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths. Four of the fatalities occurred in North 24 Paraganas, a Covid hotspot, while two deaths occurred in Purba Medinipur. With these deaths, the toll rose to 18,252.

At present, there are 10,215 active cases. Of them, 8,724 are in home isolation while 299 are in safe homes. According to the health bulletin, 724 people were declared recovered in 24 hours. The discharge rate at present is 98.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government said at least 2,94,212 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. According to the latest data, more than 91.34 lakh people have received both their vaccine doses.