Bengal: 613 fresh Covid cases, 12 more die

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 25, 2021 6:03:02 am
August 25, 2021 6:03:02 am
West Bengal on Tuesday reported 613 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in 24 hours. With this, the toll rose to 18,383. The districts of Nadia and Hoogly recorded three fatalities each while Kolkata reported the most number of new cases at 95.
According to the state health bulletin, the recovery rate was marginally up to 98.21 per cent after 720 people were declared recovered in a day. The state reported a positivity rate of 1.49 per cent. At present, there are 9,217 active cases.
