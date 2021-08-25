scorecardresearch
Bengal: 613 fresh Covid cases, 12 more die

According to the state health bulletin, the recovery rate was marginally up to 98.21 per cent after 720 people were declared recovered in a day.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 25, 2021 6:03:02 am
The state reported a positivity rate of 1.49 per cent. At present, there are 9,217 active cases.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 613 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in 24 hours. With this, the toll rose to 18,383. The districts of Nadia and Hoogly recorded three fatalities each while Kolkata reported the most number of new cases at 95.

