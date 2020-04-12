Bengal: 6 more cases in 24 hrs, random testing across state soon, says CM

Residents apply tar on a platform to stop people from sitting there in groups in Belgachia, Kolkata, on Saturday. (Photo: Partha Paul) Residents apply tar on a platform to stop people from sitting there in groups in Belgachia, Kolkata, on Saturday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

Stating that six more coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that random testing will soon be conducted across the state.

“We have already asked the Centre to send 50,000 kits for random testing and we have also placed an ordered of 30,000 testing kits. The testing will be done in accordance with the guidelines of ICMR,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons here.

The state has seven testing labs authorised by the ICMR and have tested 2,286 people till date, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.

With six more cases, the total number of active cases in the state reached 95 on Saturday. The state has so far recorded 122 total confirmed cases, including five coronavirus-linked deaths and 22 recovery.

Amid reports that the state government has identified “hotspots” in the state, the Chief Minister said, “We are not ready to announce those spots. In some places, some families are affected more. We are monitoring those places more, but the market and grocery shops will stay open in those areas… Let us say those spots as ‘micro-planning sensitive area’… Don’t spread rumours about hotspots. Just because a patient is identified, his family cannot become untouchables. Our lockdown must have a human face,” she added.

On Friday, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had said that some places in the state will be identified as ‘hotspots’.

The CM said the government will soon launch a mobile application for the farmers to help them sell their crops. “Through that application, a farmer will inform about their location and how much amount of crop he wants to sell. The government agencies will then procure the crop from his doorstep,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to ensure food supply to transgenders and women in red-light areas. “I also ordered Kolkata mayor to sanitise all the wards,” she said,adding that all schools, colleges and universities will remain close till June 10.

