Bengal: 5 cops face probe for BJP worker’s death

Last week, the police had dismissed the allegations and claimed that the BJP worker fell unconscious after suffering a “brain haemorrhage”. He was taken to a hospital where he declared dead. (Representational)

Days after a BJP worker died during police questioning in Uttar Dinajpur district’s Raiganj station, an investigation was ordered into the alleged role of five policemen on Monday.

The five officials were allegedly present at the station when 24-year-old Anup Roy was questioned on September 2 in connection with a robbery case.

According to sources, the inquiry was initiated after Roy’s family registered a complaint. The family accused the officials of beating up Roy to death.

Last week, the police had dismissed the allegations and claimed that the BJP worker fell unconscious after suffering a “brain haemorrhage”. He was taken to a hospital where he declared dead.

“He had no injury. The post-mortem report says he died of brain haemorrhage. We have CCTV cameras that can be checked. He could have died due to palpitation. There can be many reasons for brain haemorrhage. He was into drugs,” Uttar Dinajpur SP Sumit Kumar told The Indian Express on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.