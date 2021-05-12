Bengal: 48-year-old judicial officer succumbs to Covid; states sees highest 1-day spike

West Bengal lost a judicial officer to Covid-19 on Tuesday. The 48-year-old judge, Soumendra Nath Roy, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter who studies in Class 11. His father Kinkar Chandra Roy is a retired district judge.

Hailing from a respectable family of judges, he started his career as a judicial magistrate at Chinsurah in Hooghly district in 2005 before going on to serve in the capacity of a Munsif at Lalbagh in Murshidabad. In 2011, he was promoted to a sub-judge at Bongaon in the North 24-Parganas. He then moved to Howrah as a sub-judge before serving in the capacity of DLSA secretary. He was also a sub-judge at Barasat before becoming the Chief Judicial Magistrate. He had been serving in that capacity till his untimely demise.

The judicial officer was one of 132 persons who fell victim to Covid-19 in West Bengal over the last 24 hours. The state reported 20,136 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day tally since the pandemic began. However, the number of active cases reduced further to 1,27,673 and another 18,994 people were cured of the disease and discharged. The overall recoveries in the state rose to 8,92,474, while the recovery rate improved to 86.42%.

The fresh deaths took the state’s official toll to 12,593 on Tuesday. The new cases dragged the overall caseload to 10,32,740, up from 10,12,604 on Monday. A total of 68,142 samples were tested over the last 24 hours, driving the cumulative tally to 1,10,99,069, up from 1,10,30,927 the day before.

Of the 20,136 cases reported on Tuesday, Kolkata and three nearby districts account for the bulk of it. North 24-Parganas topped the load with 3,998 cases, followed by Kolkata at 3,973 cases, Howrah at 1,191 cases and South 24-Parganas at 1,115 cases. Hooghly reported 1,137 cases over the last 24 hours, with Nadia trailing at 1,040, East Midnapore at 893, 845 in West Bardhaman and 841 in West Midnapore.

In North Bengal, Darjeeling topped the count with 715 cases over the lasr 24 hours, followed by Kalimpong at less than hundred cases.