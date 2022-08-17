scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

The four men were picked up by police in separate cases on charges of preparing to commit dacoity in the last week of July.

Written by Atri Mitra | Baruipur |
August 17, 2022 3:01:28 am
Relatives of undertrial Jiaul Naskar at their residence in South 24 Parganas district. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

WHEN JIAUL Naskar (40) talked to his wife Mahrufa Bibi on phone from the Baruipur Central Correctional Home in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on July 28, he told her that he would call her the next day.

But she got no call from her husband for the next five days till she was informed by the jail authorities on August 2 that Jiaul had died the previous night. And Jiaul’s is not just the only such case.

In less than 10 days, three more undertrials — Abdul Rajjak Dewan of Kurali, Akbar Khan alias Khokan Khan of Fakir Para and Saidul Munshi of Santoshpur from the district — died in judicial custody at the Baruipur Central Correctional Home (jail). The four men were picked up by police in separate cases on charges of preparing to commit dacoity in the last week of July. Their families have alleged custodial torture, raising doubt over the stated cause of their death.

Mahrufa Bibi (35) has not been able to come to terms with the claim that her husband met with natural death.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Speaking to The Indian Express at her home in Ghutiari Sharif, Mahrufa alleged, “My husband told me that he was beaten mercilessly at the police station and in the jail. His body was full of injury marks. Therefore, we demand a fair inquiry and the culprits should be identified soon.”

After Jiaul’s family filed a complaint alleging foul play, South 24 Parganas District Magistrate Sumit Gupta gave Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families and assured a government job besides a probe by the CID into the allegations.

Mahrufa said, “We were informed that CM Mamata Banerjee talked to the DM and instructed him to give us the compensation besides ordering a CID inquiry. We are happy that she stood with us.” The family, however, is in no mood to withdraw the FIR against jail administration.

Advertisement

Baruipur police station in-charge Soumyadip Roy said, “Since the matter is sub judice, we can not say anything. All I can say is that they were arrested on the allegations of preparing for dacoity. When they were sent to jail, they were fit. We have medical reports of their fitness.”

Sohana Bibi, wife of Abdul Rajjak Dewan, a resident of Kurali village in the district, said he used to work in Jharkhand and Bihar. “He sold chick mats there. He came home for a few days. He was to leave for work in a week. On July 25 evening, the cops took him to the police station. He was fine till he was sent to jail the next day. The same day, he called me and asked to transfer Rs 2,000 to a number via an app. I went to the jail the next day to give him food. But on July 30, police informed us that he was not well. When we went to the police station we were told that he died in hospital.”

An official of the state correctional administration department said they have ordered a magisterial inquiry in the matter. “It is the standard protocol. A departmental probe has ruled out foul play in this.” DM Gupta did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

Jail Minister Akhil Giri said, “We already ordered a magisterial inquiry as per rules. If any foul play comes out in the investigation, we will take stern action against the culprits.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 03:01:28 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement