Saturday, October 31, 2020
Bihar polls

Bengal: 3,993 fresh cases, 57 more Covid-19 deaths in a day

In the last 24 hours, 4049 persons were discharged after being cured from the Covid-19 infection.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | November 1, 2020 4:44:14 am
Bengal covid cases, Bengal coronavirus test, Kolkata news, West Bengal news, indian express newsOn Friday, the active cases stood at 36,999. The number decreased to 36,886 on Saturday. (Representational)

The number of discharge persons in the state crossed 4,000 for the second consecutive day on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 4049 persons were discharged after being cured from the Covid-19 infection.

On Friday, the active cases stood at 36,999. The number decreased to 36,886 on Saturday.

Since October 21, the recovery rate increased in West Bengal and from October 27, active cases have continuously decreased. As of Saturday, the cumulative number of discharged persons increased to 3,29,937. The recovery rate also has increased to 88.30%.

