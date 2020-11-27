Bengal: 3507 new cases, 52 more die of Covid in a day

Kolkata and its four adjacent four districts continued to take a major share of the fresh caseload.

In the past 24 hours, 3,507 fresh Covid-19 and 52 more deaths were reported in the state. A total of 3,537 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases is now 24,670.

The total death toll in Bengal stood at 8,224 on Thursday. The cumulative number of discharged persons became 4,37,604. The recovery rate also has increased to 93.01 per cent.

The total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 4,70,498. On Wednesday, the total caseload was 4,66,991. As many as 44,713 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number to 56,99,237. On Wednesday, it was 56,54,524.

Kolkata and its four adjacent four districts continued to take a major share of the fresh caseload. Kolkata yet again took the front seat in terms of caseload on Thursday. As many as 885 persons tested positive in Kolkata, 851 tested positive in North 24 Parganas, 230 tested positive in South 24 Parganas, 192 tested positive in Hooghly and 182 tested positive in Howrah.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.