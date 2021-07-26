Bengal: 30 shops gutted in fire at Kestopur, no casualties

A boy rummages through a heap of burnt items after a fire broke out at the Kestopur slum in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

At least 30 shops were gutted in a fire in Kestopur in the Baguiati police station area of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate early on Sunday.

The fire broke out at 2 am in the Shatarupa Pally area. People in the area reported hearing several explosions, and then saw shanties burning. The local people immediately informed the fire brigade, which deployed 15 fire engines to douse the flames. Two firefighters were injured while trying to put out the fire. Fire Minister Sujit Bose also visited in the early hours.

The fire was largely extinguished in three hours, sources said, adding that there were a few pockets of fire in a few places till 7 am. But the fire was so huge that no shops, tea stalls or houses were left standing.

“There were several shops in a hut. In addition to a bicycle shop and a food shop, many people lived in the hut. Robots were also used to put out fires. Two firefighters were injured while extinguishing the fire. Their hands were reportedly burnt. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment,” said an official.

No resident or shop owner was injured as everyone got out at the right time. “Firefighters are trying to find the real cause of the fire. Initially, it was suspected that the gas cylinder explosion led to the fire,” said the police.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose visited the spot as fire officials battled to control the flames. “I got the news of the fire around 2 am and went there. There were several shops all have been reduced to ashes. We are making a list of shops which has been destroyed and will see what can be done. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.”