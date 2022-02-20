Bengal: 281 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more die

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 20, 2022 5:21:09 am
February 20, 2022
West Bengal on Saturday recorded 281 fresh Covid-19 cases taking its tally of infections thus far to 20,13,075.
The state also saw 12 fresh fatalities over the last 24 hours taking its toll to 21,119.
The state also recorded 1,357 Covid recoveries in the past 24 hours.
