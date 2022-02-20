scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Must Read

Bengal: 281 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more die

The state also recorded 1,357 Covid recoveries in the past 24 hours.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 20, 2022 5:21:09 am
Kolkata COvid, Kolkata Covid cases, Kolkata Covid news, Bengal Covid news, Bengal Covid cases, Covid deaths, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsThe state also saw 12 fresh fatalities over the last 24 hours taking its toll to 21,119.

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 281 fresh Covid-19 cases taking its tally of infections thus far to 20,13,075.

The state also saw 12 fresh fatalities over the last 24 hours taking its toll to 21,119.

More from Kolkata

The state also recorded 1,357 Covid recoveries in the past 24 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement