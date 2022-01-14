scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

Bengal logs 23,476 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron at 1,200

🔴 The fresh infections over the last 24 hours took Bengal's tally to 18,41,052. The state also logged 26 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 19,985.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
January 14, 2022 4:30:18 am
COVID-19, West Bengal government, Bengal COVID, West Bengal Omicron, Bengal COVID news, Omicron, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsAccording to a bulletin issued by the state health department, as many as 8,139 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday taking the cumulative figure to 16,89,514. (File)

A senior health official on Thursday said the West Bengal government had till January 2 received the genome sequencing report for 1,499 samples of which 1,200 are of the Omicron variant and the remaining of Delta.

“The report said 77.2 per cent samples were of Omicron variant and the rest were Delta,” the senior health official said.

The state on Thursday reported 23,467 fresh Covid-19 cases, with Kolkata clocking the bulk of them at 6,768.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The fresh infections over the last 24 hours took Bengal’s tally to 18,41,052.

More from Kolkata

The state also logged 26 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 19,985. According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, as many as 8,139 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday taking the cumulative figure to 16,89,514.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement