Bengal logs 23,476 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron at 1,200

A senior health official on Thursday said the West Bengal government had till January 2 received the genome sequencing report for 1,499 samples of which 1,200 are of the Omicron variant and the remaining of Delta.

“The report said 77.2 per cent samples were of Omicron variant and the rest were Delta,” the senior health official said.

The state on Thursday reported 23,467 fresh Covid-19 cases, with Kolkata clocking the bulk of them at 6,768.

The fresh infections over the last 24 hours took Bengal’s tally to 18,41,052.

The state also logged 26 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 19,985. According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, as many as 8,139 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday taking the cumulative figure to 16,89,514.