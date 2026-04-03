Bengal 2026 polls: BJP Sreerampur candidate resigns from Power Finance Corporation Limited Board, says wanted to avoid ‘conflict of interest’

BJP Sreerampur candidate Bhaskar Bhattacharya Wednesday resigned from his position as an independent director in Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFCL).

In his resignation letter he has stated that he has stepped down to avoid any potential conflict of interest arising from his candidature in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

He told The Indian Express over the phone, “I just wanted to avoid any conflict of interest because I have been selected as a candidate from Sreerampur. Accordingly, when I will be going to file the nomination, some questions may be raised even though I am not holding an office of profit… I would like to avoid any disputes, that is why I have clearly mentioned that there is no other reason but to avoid the conflict of interest.”