BJP Sreerampur candidate Bhaskar Bhattacharya Wednesday resigned from his position as an independent director in Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFCL).
In his resignation letter he has stated that he has stepped down to avoid any potential conflict of interest arising from his candidature in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
He told The Indian Express over the phone, “I just wanted to avoid any conflict of interest because I have been selected as a candidate from Sreerampur. Accordingly, when I will be going to file the nomination, some questions may be raised even though I am not holding an office of profit… I would like to avoid any disputes, that is why I have clearly mentioned that there is no other reason but to avoid the conflict of interest.”
According to Bhattacharya, Sreerampur requires a lot of development, “be it health, education, law and order and day-to-day requirements like garbage, drinking water, and even the roads. I have given a list of what all is required and these are the main things on which I would like to focus.”
Asked about the response to his campaign, Bhattacharya said, “I am getting spontaneous response from voters that change is imminent.”
Bhattacharya hopes for a transparent and fair election and is confident about his win, “We would just like one thing – it must be ensured that people can come out and vote freely. Also, at the time of counting, there should not be any mischief or misrepresentation by the officers and observers.”
The BJP candidate said there were about 1,84,000 voters in the constituency in 2024 and close to 32,000 voters were deleted under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
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Bhattacharya had been serving as a part-time non-official independent director on the PFCL Board. His most recent re-appointment, sanctioned by the Ministry of Power, began on May 13, 2025, for a one-year term.
PFCL is a Maharatna company and India’s leading financial institution in the power sector.
On March 15, the Election Commission of Indian had announced the schedule for the Bengal Assembly polls.
Polling will be held in 152 Assembly constituencies in the first phase on April 23. In the second phase, 142 constituencies – including Sreerampur – will go to the polls on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More