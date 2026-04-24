Bengal 2026 Assembly elections: Questions raised over EVM handling, Hingalganj OC suspended for partisan attitude

Election officials collect EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal, on Wednesday. (File Photo)

Written by Avantika Basu

A day after polling was held across 152 constituencies in the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Opposition parties on Friday alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were improperly handled and transported in some areas.

Saltora BJP candidate Chandana Bauri accused authorities of transporting EVMs without adequate security arrangements. A video from the area purportedly showed a car carrying EVMs with little to no visible security presence. She also alleged that the said car sported a party flag of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Bauri asked, “If EVM transport falls strictly under the jurisdiction of election authorities, why would a party-affiliated symbol be found in the car?”