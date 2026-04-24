Bengal 2026 Assembly elections: Questions raised over EVM handling, Hingalganj OC suspended for partisan attitude

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Written by Avantika Basu
A day after polling was held across 152 constituencies in the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Opposition parties on Friday alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were improperly handled and transported in some areas.
Saltora BJP candidate Chandana Bauri accused authorities of transporting EVMs without adequate security arrangements. A video from the area purportedly showed a car carrying EVMs with little to no visible security presence. She also alleged that the said car sported a party flag of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Bauri asked, “If EVM transport falls strictly under the jurisdiction of election authorities, why would a party-affiliated symbol be found in the car?”
In Falakata under Alipurduar district, BJP candidate Deepak Barman reportedly intervened to stop individuals from trying to remove EVMs without proper authorisation.
BJP Panskura Paschim candidate Sintu Senapati raised concerns about the movement of EVMs, claiming that machines were not being taken to their designated locations. He alleged that “instead of being transported as per protocol, the machines were being diverted elsewhere.”
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised the issue of technical glitches. He claimed that many voters were forced to leave polling stations without casting their votes owing to malfunctioning EVMs on Thursday.
In another poll-related development, the Election Commission (EC) ordered the suspension of the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Hingalganj police station in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.
In a communication to West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, the EC said it had examined a report sent by state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal regarding complaints of bias and an alleged nexus between the OC and “local elements”.
“After considering the facts and circumstances of the matter, the Commission directs that Sandip Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge, Hingalganj Police Station, be suspended and disciplinary proceedings be initiated against him immediately,” said the order dated April 23. The EC said the directive must be implemented “with immediate effect”.
Bengal reported over 90 per cent voter turnout in the first phase. The second phase of polling in the remaining 142 seats is scheduled to be held on April 29.
(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)
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