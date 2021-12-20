Bengal: 2 more Omicron cases reported

December 20, 2021 5:37:08 am
Two more pesons, aged 11 and 19 years, were on Sunday tested Covid positive with the new Omicron variant, taking the total of such cases to at least four in West Bengal. The two had recently arrived arrived from other countries.
While one of them is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the other is in home isolation. Their samples have been sent for further tests, said a senior health department official. “We are trying to trace all contacts of these patients,” said the official.
In the past 24 hours, West Bengal recorded 565 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 16,27,076. Another nine people died of the virus. which took the toll to 19,669.
