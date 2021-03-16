Bengal: 2 die, seven inmates of Alipore jail sick; water contamination suspected

BJP youth leader Pamel Goswami, who is lodged in the same jail, was admitted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday after she fell sick following consumption of “contaminated water”.

One inmate died on Monday while seven others of the Alipore Women’s Correctional Home in Kolkata were being treated at a hospital after they allegedly consumed contaminated food or water. Jail authorities said they were investigating the cause.

A resident of a nearby ward no 73 under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation also died on Monday due to suspected contaminated food or water.

A senior official of the Correctional Department said, “It is yet to be confirmed whether contamination was in water or food. But a preliminary investigation shows that it may be due to water contamination. Tomorrow, KMC engineers will visit the jail and investigate the situation.”

BJP youth leader Pamel Goswami, who is lodged in the same jail, was admitted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday after she fell sick following consumption of “contaminated water”. She was discharged from the hospital on Monday evening. Goswami and others were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs last month.