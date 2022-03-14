Bengal: 2 councillors shot days after getting elected

Two newly elected councillors, one belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the other to the Congress, were shot dead in separate incidents in West Bengal on Sunday.

Anupam Dutta, a TMC councillor of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, was shot by unknown miscreants from a close range in Panihati on Sunday evening.

Police Commissioner (Barrackpore) Manoj Verma said, “We are investigating the matter. We have received some evidence. We are looking into them.”

The Trinamool Congress accused the local BJP MP Arjun Singh of being behind the killing. “The BJP and especially its MP Arjun Singh is behind the killing. Today, we lost one of our leaders. I urge the police to investigate the murder and arrest the culprits,” TMC leader Partha Bhowmik said.

The BJP denied the charge, blaming the murder on “internal feud” in the TMC. “The TMC won the Panihati Municipality. There is no presence of BJP there. The incident is a fallout of their internal fight. They are trying to malign our image by making such baseless allegations,” BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

In Purulia district’s Jhalda Municipality, four-time Congress local councillor Tapan Kandu was shot by unidentified miscreants. He was taken to a hospital in Ranchi, in neighbouring Jharkhand, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Congress accused the ruling TMC of killing Kundu and called a 12-hour bandh in the district.

The TMC refuted the Congress’s charge. Both Dutta and Kundu had won the civic polls on February 28.