Bengal: 2 BJP MLAs choose to stay MPs, may quit

While Sarkar won the Santipur seat by a margin of 15,878 votes over his nearest rival, Pramanik won the Dinhata seat from the TMC by 57 votes.

TWO BJP MPs, Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, who won in the recent Assembly polls and became MLAs, are likely to resign from the Assembly and continue as as Members of Parliament, party sources said on Tuesday.

Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik and Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar won Assembly seats of Dinhata and Santipur, respectively, in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

According to sources, the party has asked both of them to continue as MPs and resign as MLAs. Both leaders did not take oath as MLAs last week as they are awaiting a decision from the party in this regard.

This would necessitate by-elections in their Assembly constituencies within six months. If they do go ahead and reisgn as MLAs, the BJP’s strength in the state Assembly will also come down to 75 from 77.

“The central leadership wants them to continue as MPs and not as MLAs. Therefore. they would have to resign as MLAs,” said a senior BJP leader who did not wish to be named.

According to him, losing two MP seats would hurt the interests of the party more than losing two Assembly seats in Bengal.

In an apparent ereference to the two BJP leaders’ plan, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien tweeted on Tuesday, “#BJP fielded 4 sitting LS MPs, incl a Union Min & 1 RS MP for #BengalPolls. 3 lost. 2 won. Now these 2 to quit as MLAs. They were elected last week! World’s largest (sic) party have set a world record for electoral egg on face. One Nation One Election! What say Narendra, Amit.”