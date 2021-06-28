Bengal: 1,836 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths in a day

On Sunday, a total of 2,95,801 people were vaccinated. As many as 2,08,88,441 persons have so far been vaccinated in Bengal.

WEST BENGAL on Sunday recorded 1,836 new Covid cases taking the total number of Covid cases to 14,94,949. Meanwhile, a total of 2,022 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The total active cases declined to 21,884 while the recovery rate from Covid-19 infection in the state increased to 97.36 per cent.

According to the state health department, the state registered 29 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 17,612.

Among the new positive cases, the highest number was recorded from North 24 Paraganas district. It recorded 206 new cases followed by Kolkata, which recorded 191 cases.

Among the 29 deaths, North 24 Parganas and Kolkata both recorded six deaths each in the past 24 hours.

A total of 55,012 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours, of which 3.34 percent was found to be positive. The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 14,061,046

According to sources, 7.75 per cent of beds in Bengal are occupied at present. A total of 18,507 people are in home quarantine and 721 are in safe homes.

On Sunday, a total of 2,95,801 people were vaccinated. As many as 2,08,88,441 persons have so far been vaccinated in Bengal.