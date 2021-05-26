Bengal: 17,005 new Covid cases, 157 more die

Of the fresh cases, nearly 7,000 patients are from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. (Representational)

Even as the single-day spike in new Covid cases decreased in the past 24 hours, the death toll increased, with 157 more deaths reported on Tuesday, when 17,005 persons tested positive. The total death toll in the state now stands at 14,674.

The number of active patients in West Bengal decreased to 1,26,376. On Tuesday, 19,057 patients were discharged from hospital as they were cured of the infection. The total number of discharged persons increased to 11,60,928. The discharge rate became 89.17%.

Of the fresh cases, nearly 7,000 patients are from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. In North 24 Parganas, 3,452 persons tested positive and in Kolkata, 2,979 persons tested positive in the past 24 hours.