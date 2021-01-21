Bengal: 14 killed, 18 injured in Jalpaiguri road accident

According to police, the cars were moving in the wrong direction of the highway and there was poor visibility due to dense fog at the time of the incident.

At least 14 people, including six women and four children, were killed and 18 others injured in Dhupguri area of Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday night when a truck carrying stones collided head-on with vehicles near Jaldhaka Bridge on the National Highway 31.

According to police, the cars were moving in the wrong direction of the highway and there was poor visibility due to dense fog at the time of the incident.

“A head-on collision occurred between a car and a boulder-laden truck. After the collision, the truck hit the divider and slipped on its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the truck. As a result, the boulders in the truck fell on the vehicles. A small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged in the accident. A total of four vehicles were damaged,” a local police officer said.

Among those dead, six belonged to the same family. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in the district.

The PTI reported that the cars were carrying people to a wedding party in Dhupgiri.

Both the Centre and the state government was quick to announce compensation for the families of the deceased and injured. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured. Banerjee also said Rs 25,000 would be given to those whose injuries were not serious. “Saddened at the loss of lives because of an accident in Dhupguri. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“The loss cannot be compensated. But we would like to tell the families that the government is with them. We are providing compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured persons. Our local MLA Sourav Chakraborty is already there and state minister Aroop Biswas is rushing to the spot,” she said at a programme in Purulia and urged people to drive carefully in fog and low visibility condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

“The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed sadness at the loss of lives in the accident. He appreciated immediate assistance announced by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for the accident victims.

State minister Aroop Biswas visited Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospitalwent to the super where 12 of those injured are admitted and enquired about their condition. Another minister Goutam Deb visited the family members of the victims. The ministers were accompanied by TMC MLAs Khageswar Roy and Mitali Roy.

(With PTI Inputs)