Bengal: 14 deaths and 153 new cases in last 24 hrs

According to the health department, 5,921 people are still in government quarantine and 18,458 people are in home isolation at present. (Representational) According to the health department, 5,921 people are still in government quarantine and 18,458 people are in home isolation at present. (Representational)

The state government on Sunday said 14 more people had died of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing up the toll to 113. If the deaths in which comorbidities were the cause are counted, the toll is 185.

The positive case tally also saw the highest single-day jump till date, with the government confirming 153 more people had contracted the virus. While the number of positive cases at present is 1,939, active cases have increased from 1,243 to 1,337.

According to the health department bulletin, 45 patients were discharged from hospitals since Saturday evening, taking up the number of patients discharged to 417.

The government said it had tested 4,046 samples on Sunday. With this, the cumulative number of specimens examined till May 10 rose to 43,414. Out of the samples tested, 4.47% have turned out to be positive.

According to the health department, 5,921 people are still in government quarantine and 18,458 people are in home isolation at present.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.