Bengal: 13 killed, 11 injured in two road accidents

Thirteen people were killed and 11 others injured in two road accidents in two districts of West Bengal on Thursday, police said.

While seven persons died in South 24 Parganas district, six others were killed in another accident in Malda.

Five members of a family and two others returning from the Kolkata airport were killed when their MUV fell into a roadside pond in South 24 Parganas district, the police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am, after the driver lost control of the vehicle during rain at Ucchekhali under Bishnupur police station area.

All the seven persons, including three women, drowned, police said.

Six people had gone from Dakkhin Gouripur village in Bishnupur area to the Kolkata airport to receive a man who was returning from Qatar, where he used to work.

The driver of the vehicle fled after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Akkas Ali, his wife Salina Bibi, son Altab, daughter Esmatara, brother Munnaf, and two other persons — Meeraj Sheikh and Fulijan Bibi.

In the other accident in Malda district, six persons were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding lorry rammed into a stationary SUV carrying wedding guests, police said.

The accident occurred at Bakharpur under Kaliachak police station area when the SUV was waiting there by the side of National Highway-34 for other vehicles.

The wedding guests were on their way from Kaliachak to Gajol in the district to attend a marriage, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said. The SUV fell into a roadside ditch after it was hit by the lorry around 12.30 am and three of its 17 occupants were killed on the spot.

Two others succumbed in the Malda Medical College and Hospital where all the victims were initially taken.

Rajoria said six of them were later referred to a hospital in Kolkata and one died on the way. The other injured persons were under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The driver fled with the lorry after the accident but he was later arrested from Gajol, the SP said.