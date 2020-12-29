Bengal: 1028 new cases, 27 more Covid deaths in a day

The total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 5,46,008. On Sunday, the total caseload was 5,48,471. (Representational)

In the past 24 hours, 1,028 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and 27 persons died in the state. As many as 1,614 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 13,161.

The total death toll in the state rose to 9,625 on Monday. The cumulative number of discharged persons became 5,25,685. The recovery rate also has increased to 95.85 per cent.

The total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 5,46,008. On Sunday, the total caseload was 5,48,471. As many as 28,095 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number to 69,93,821 On Sunday, it was 69,65,726.