Bengal: 10 BJP workers detained for taking out rally

BJP supporters try to push past barricades during a torch rally in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

At least 10 BJP workers were detained following a scuffle with policemen outside the state party headquarters in Kolkata on Monday evening after it was not allowed to take out a torch rally.

As part of its week-long ‘Paschimbanga Bachao Yatra’ (Save West Bengal), the BJP had planned to take out torch rallies across the state to protest post-poll violence and fake vaccination drives.

However, police did not permit rallies on account of Covid-19 restrictions. BJP workers, however, scuffled with policemen when they tried to jump the barricades in Kolkata.

At Ghola area of North 24 Parganas and Bhawanipore area, BJP workers were also stopped.

In Siliguri, state BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee was arrested for taking out a torch rally. In Howrah, BJP leader Sayantan Basu participated in a similar rally.

State BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar, who was leading the rally from state BJP headquarters, said, “We wanted to hold a peaceful rally to condemn the killing of our workers in the state. Police stopped us despite telling them that it would be a peaceful protest. They forcefully detained our workers and did not allow us to proceed with the rally. We strongly condemn this.”

The BJP leader also took a dig at TMC leaders for visiting Tripura and criticising the law-and-order situation there, saying that the same was worse in Bengal.

TMC MP Saugata Roy alleged the BJP was trying to disturb peace.