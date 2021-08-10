scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Must Read

Bengal: 10 BJP workers detained for taking out rally

As part of its week-long 'Paschimbanga Bachao Yatra' (Save West Bengal), the BJP had planned to take out torch rallies across the state to protest post-poll violence and fake vaccination drives.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 10, 2021 6:20:24 am
BJP supporters try to push past barricades during a torch rally in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

At least 10 BJP workers were detained following a scuffle with policemen outside the state party headquarters in Kolkata on Monday evening after it was not allowed to take out a torch rally.

As part of its week-long ‘Paschimbanga Bachao Yatra’ (Save West Bengal), the BJP had planned to take out torch rallies across the state to protest post-poll violence and fake vaccination drives.

However, police did not permit rallies on account of Covid-19 restrictions. BJP workers, however, scuffled with policemen when they tried to jump the barricades in Kolkata.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At Ghola area of North 24 Parganas and Bhawanipore area, BJP workers were also stopped.

In Siliguri, state BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee was arrested for taking out a torch rally. In Howrah, BJP leader Sayantan Basu participated in a similar rally.

State BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar, who was leading the rally from state BJP headquarters, said, “We wanted to hold a peaceful rally to condemn the killing of our workers in the state. Police stopped us despite telling them that it would be a peaceful protest. They forcefully detained our workers and did not allow us to proceed with the rally. We strongly condemn this.”

The BJP leader also took a dig at TMC leaders for visiting Tripura and criticising the law-and-order situation there, saying that the same was worse in Bengal.

Click here for more

TMC MP Saugata Roy alleged the BJP was trying to disturb peace.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement