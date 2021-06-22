‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Party leader, seven others join TMC

In another setback to the BJP, its Alipurduar district president Ganga Prasad Sharma and seven other leaders on Monday joined the TMC. TMC leader Mukul Roy, who had left the BJP two weeks ago, said the latest switches would herald the “beginning of the saffron party’s end” in the state.

Besides Sharma, other new TMC members included BJP’s former district general secretary, secretary, vice-president and convenor, and the former deputy convenor of Kalchini block.

Roy, addressing a press meet here at the Trinamool Bhawan, said the BJP’s rise in the state began with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it managed to bag several seats in north Bengal, and its downfall, too, would start from the region. “This is just a glimpse of what lies ahead… The BJP’s fall in the state is imminent,” Roy, who was the saffron partys national vice president until recently, said.

When asked if he would heed BJP’s demand for his resignation as an MLA, Mukul Roy said “First he (BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari) should ask his father Sisir Adhikari to step down from the post of MP as he has joined the BJP.”

“Resentment against the BJP was there before the elections when the central and state BJP leadership never bothered to consult us before fielding the candidates. We felt insulted. However, we did not leave the party before the elections as we would be called traitors then,” said Sharma.

When asked if Suvendu Adhikari would have stayed with the BJP if he had not been made Leader of Opposition, Sharma said senior BJP leader Manoj Tigga should have been given the post.